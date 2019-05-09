Kingwood HS students and staff work to dry out school after Friday's storm

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Students and staff worked to push out water that got into Kingwood High School during Friday's storm.

The Humble ISD Superintendent said the storm overwhelmed the sewer system, and there was minor wind and water damage in a few hallways, a weight room, a training room, and one classroom.


The school is still drying out and the classroom carpet will be replaced.

Officials also cleared out storm water lines on the athletics end of the school as a precaution.

RELATED: Storm uproots tree in Spring neighborhood: Video
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingwoodfloodingwater damagehigh schoolstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News