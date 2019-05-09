Kingwood HS students and staff work to dry out school after Friday's storm

The Humble ISD Superintendent said the storm overwhelmed the sewer system, and there was minor wind and water damage in a few hallways, a weight room, a training room, and one classroom.
KHS is fine after the weather. Three athletics areas sustained some water, but a team quickly responded. All events for the weekend will continue as scheduled.— Kingwood High School (@HumbleISD_KHS) May 4, 2019
The school is still drying out and the classroom carpet will be replaced.
Officials also cleared out storm water lines on the athletics end of the school as a precaution.
