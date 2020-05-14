community strong

Kingwood neighbors raise $28K for sixth grader hit by car

By
KINGWOOD, TX (KTRK) -- Neighbors in Kingwood are raising money for the medical expenses of an 11 year old who was hit by a car while riding his bike in April.

Kingwood Middle School sixth grader Duc Le Tran is still hospitalized, but is slowly starting to move his fingers and toes.

"They have a very hard time," said his aunt, Mong Tham Tran.

The family just moved to Kingwood from Vietnam last year.

They own a nail salon, but just went back to work after COVID19 concerns shut down the salon for months.

And extended medical care is expensive.

So, their neighbors got organized.

Within a month, they collected more than $28,000 with more than 650 donations.

"It's inspirational," said organizer Audra Blakley. "When everyone is at a time where things are uncertain, that they still give."

"Our goal is when he comes home from the hospital, most of these people that are local want to line the streets and give him a hero's welcome home," said organizer Kelly Sloan-Lofton. "He's only 11, he's scared, he's in the hospital."

For more information on Tran's medical progress and how you can get involved, go here:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/830598977451003/10212891387998825/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykingwoodhit and runcar accidentcommunity strongfundraiserhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
8th Wonder Brewery hosts virtual concerts
Three Brothers Bakery owners share advice for small businesses
Coffee shop near Cypress owned by nurses
Former Astros organist treats seniors to special show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what a court's ruling means for voting amid COVID-19
Houston Mayor Turner tests negative for COVID-19
Scattered downpours Thursday, widespread storms this weekend
Businesses now adding surcharges to cover COVID-19 costs
Houston-area layoffs: The top 10 companies with most cuts
2 firefighters hurt in fire at 'hoarder home,' puppies rescued
Texas gas prices increase for the first time in 2 months
Show More
Federal health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
Tape back up after moms tear it down at playground, police say
8th Wonder Brewery hosts virtual concerts
Fight breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News