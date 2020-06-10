child rescued

Good Samaritan dies trying to rescue child being swept away by river

SANGER, California -- A good Samaritan died when he jumped in the water to try to save a child.

According to authorities in Fresno County, the man in his early 60s saw a child getting swept away in the water at Winton Park, just outside of Fresno.

He jumped in, along with the child's family.

As fire officials arrived, they spotted five people in the water trying to get back on shore.

"People were trying to save other bystanders, and bystanders were trying to save those people. Ultimately, multiple people were in the water, several near-drownings. EMS was checking out three different victims, because of the temperature of the water, and them just taking on and inhaling some water," said Fresno County Battalion Chief Ryan Michaels.

Firefighters said everyone besides the good Samaritan made it out of the water.

Crews found his body 45 minutes later. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiadrowningwater rescuerescuegood samaritanchild rescuedu.s. & worldchild rescue
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD RESCUED
Video captures moment Australian cop saves choking baby
VIDEO: Deputy rescues girl, 2, who fell out of moving van
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Floyd's brother to testify at House hearing
Different order coming for Harris County, judge says
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier to speak out today
Where are we on COVID-19 fight? Here's what experts say
What Pasadena police changed after jump in crime amid COVID
Argument over $40 ends in deadly shooting at motel
Council members call for reallocation of some HPD funding
Show More
TEA orders millions of PPE for districts amid pandemic
MLS to resume season with tournament starting July 8
Front clearing through, lower humidity on the way
Remains found on property of Chad Daybell, man tied to missing kids
Charges dropped against more than 600 Houston protesters
More TOP STORIES News