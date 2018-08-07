Kimmel congratulates Trump on doing a 'good job of convicting himself'

KARMA ALLEN
Jimmy Kimmel congratulated President Donald Trump on "convicting himself" in the Russia collusion investigation on Monday after the president posted tweets that the comedian says will come back to haunt him.

Kimmel went on to highlight a few of the president's nearly 50 tweets from over the weekend, including one where he admitted that his son, Don Jr., met with Russians to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

"He thumbed a doozy yesterday, one that could potentially land his son in prison," Kimmel said on "Live" Monday. "Donald Trump Jr. originally said the meeting was about adopting Russian children, the president himself dictated that explanation last year, and now he says in writing on Twitter that the meeting with the Russians was to get information on an opponent, also known as collusion.

"Not since Robert Durst in 'The Jinx' has a defendant done such a good job of convicting himself publicly," he joked.

"Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower," Trump tweeted Sunday. "This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics -- and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"

The weekend tweet spree was likely enough to drive his lawyers crazy, Kimmel said.

"But Donald Trump does what the syphilis tells him to do. He doesn't listen to anybody," Kimmel said. "And I have to say, I love it! I really do. I like to imagine his lawyers' faces when they see a tweet like this. I bet they carry pillows to scream into."
