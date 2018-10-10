Southeast officers are at a Homicide scene 6600 Fairway. Adult female deceased at scene. Adult male suspect fled in stolen red Jeep. pic.twitter.com/j8Di7DhT31 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 10, 2018

Police are searching for a killer they say shot a woman to death during a fight, crashed and then carjacked another person in southeast Houston.Authorities tell Eyewitness News the suspect and the woman were arguing in a vehicle. The woman was driving when they crashed and landed into a ditch in the 6600 block of Fairway.After the crash, the man got out of the vehicle, and carjacked someone, leaving the scene in a red Jeep.The murder is under investigation.