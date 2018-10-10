Killer flees scene in stolen Jeep after shooting woman to death in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the suspect they say killed a woman, then fled in a stolen Jeep.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a killer they say shot a woman to death during a fight, crashed and then carjacked another person in southeast Houston.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News the suspect and the woman were arguing in a vehicle. The woman was driving when they crashed and landed into a ditch in the 6600 block of Fairway.


After the crash, the man got out of the vehicle, and carjacked someone, leaving the scene in a red Jeep.

The murder is under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are searching for a suspected killer who may be in a stolen vehicle.


Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedstolen carHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael track: Storm now a dangerous Category 4
Hurricane Michael radar: Strengthens to dangerous Category 4
Major rush hour delays on I-10 due to HazMat spill
Bomb squad called to home where blast left man badly burned
Texans and Cowboys fans brawl at Bayou City Wings in Baytown
ASTROS v. RED SOX: Houston to face Boston in ALCS
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Show More
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Crosby ISD's financial crisis could lead to layoffs and cuts
Woman says boyfriend's photos used by thief to catfish victims
Astros fan takes the pumpkin with Orbit decoration
Trucker cuts off car in traffic and confronts driver
More News