HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are searching for a killer they say shot a woman to death during a fight, crashed and then carjacked another person in southeast Houston.
Authorities tell Eyewitness News the suspect and the woman were arguing in a vehicle. The woman was driving when they crashed and landed into a ditch in the 6600 block of Fairway.
Southeast officers are at a Homicide scene 6600 Fairway. Adult female deceased at scene. Adult male suspect fled in stolen red Jeep. pic.twitter.com/j8Di7DhT31— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 10, 2018
After the crash, the man got out of the vehicle, and carjacked someone, leaving the scene in a red Jeep.
The murder is under investigation.
