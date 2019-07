Ridgecrest earthquake video: Parents, kids scream as 6.4-magnitude quake rattles stage during July 4th performance

EMBED >More News Videos A preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Video shows the moment of panic and confusion when a massive earthquake interrupted a children's performance on July 4th.Photographer Yari Mower was in the audience filming during a July 4th children's program in Ridgecrest, California, when the ground began shaking with the strongest earthquake that Southern California has seen in 20 years."I'm still shaken but feeling very blessed we are ok and praying for our community," Mower wrote on Facebook The earthquake's power rattled nerves and made for several harrowing videos like these, but only minor injuries were reported.