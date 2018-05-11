Children present in home when family argument turns deadly

Husband fatally shot during argument with kids present in the home (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Children were inside a house when a family argument escalated into a deadly shooting on Siberian Elm Lane in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's detectives say a husband and wife were arguing late Thursday night. When the husband allegedly started choking his wife, a family member intervened, shooting and killing the husband.

The wife was taken to a hospital to be checked out. The husband was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children are unhurt.

The suspect has been reportedly taken into custody
