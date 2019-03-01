Kidnapping suspect arrested in Delaware after body of Boston mother found in trunk

EMBED <>More Videos

A suspect tied to a Boston kidnapping case was arrested in Delaware. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019.

Updated an hour ago
CHRISTIANA, Delaware -- A body was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody in Delaware in connection to the case of a 23-year-old woman who went missing from a Boston nightclub last weekend.

Boston police said Thursday that Louis D. Coleman III was arrested on southbound I-95 near Churchman's Road in Delaware.

The department said it was awaiting "positive identification" of the dead body that was also recovered.

But WCVB-TV reports Jassy Correia's brother in Boston has confirmed her body was found in the trunk of Coleman's car after a chase in Delaware.



Coleman had been sought in the disappearance of Correia, who went missing after leaving the Venu nightclub in downtown Boston Sunday night.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crimepolicemissing person
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rideshare passenger killed in DUI crash in Clear Lake
Updated an hour ago
HISD school bus involved in crash in northeast Houston
Updated an hour ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief found safe
Cold start with the weekend warming up
Updated an hour ago
WANTED: Man allegedly hid in woman's car then robbed her
Updated 8 minutes ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into swimming pool gate
Updated 26 minutes ago
Plan ahead for roadwork on I-45 and Mardi Gras closures
Updated 31 minutes ago
Show More
Meet the man behind the wheel of the ESPN College GameDay bus
Updated 3 hours ago
Metal piece from highway caused delays on I-10 Katy Freeway at Taylor
H-E-B employee accused of filming boy in men's restroom
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
Usher to perform tonight at Tilman Fertitta's San Luis Salute
More TOP STORIES News