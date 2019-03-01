Kidnapping suspect arrested in Delaware after body of Boston mother found in trunk

CHRISTIANA, Delaware -- A body was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody in Delaware in connection to the case of a 23-year-old woman who went missing from a Boston nightclub last weekend.
Boston police said Thursday that Louis D. Coleman III was arrested on southbound I-95 near Churchman's Road in Delaware.
The department said it was awaiting "positive identification" of the dead body that was also recovered.
But WCVB-TV reports Jassy Correia's brother in Boston has confirmed her body was found in the trunk of Coleman's car after a chase in Delaware.
Coleman had been sought in the disappearance of Correia, who went missing after leaving the Venu nightclub in downtown Boston Sunday night.
