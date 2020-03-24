community strong

League City daycare offering discounts to families of essential workers

By
LEAGUE CITY, TX (KTRK) -- Karen Norris would rather be at home with her child.

But, she's a clinical laboratory scientist, and today, daycare was her only option.

"I'm at the Methodist hospital in Clear Lake. We are collecting the samples for the COVID19 testing down to Methodist downtown," she explained.

Most of the kids in daycare today need to be in daycare.

That's why owners have decided to waive fees and give ten percent discounts to families of essential workers at all three of their Kiddie Academy locations (League City East, League City West, and Rosharon).

"Our first responders, our doctors, our nurses, they're sacrificing themselves on the front line caring for people that are sick at this time," said co-owner James Ihedigbo, a former NFL Pro and Super Bowl champion. "We feel very proud to be able to care for their children."

Attendance at their daycares is down about 50 percent over the past week.

There are travel restrictions in place, and workers check the temperatures of every child who walks in or out.

But, the owners hope to stay open for as long as possible.

"When we say community begins here, that means we care about your community and we understand also that we cannot do this fight against COVID 19 now without our first responders and our healthcare professionals," explained co-owner Brittany Ihedigbo.

More info and schedules: https://kiddieacademy.com/
