Houston police officers are looking for two adults that left the scene of an accident and left two children behind.The collision was caught on camera by a nearby business.The video shows an SUV exiting the North Loop at Arlington Street, and slamming into another vehicle.The victim's car spun, while the other vehicle turned on its side.Moments later, two adults and two children can be seen climbing out of the turned SUV.Nearly 48 hours later, police are still looking for those adults.The victim, Nora Garza, can't comprehend why the adults left."How could they live like that right now not knowing what's going on with their kids in the hospital," Garza said. "If they're hurt? If they need their mommy? That is so sad."After the collision, Garza found herself on a stretcher."No broken bones, thank God," Garza said. "My neck hurt. My collarbone hurt. My back. My lower back, and one of my legs is hurting."The cause of the accident is unknown.However, officials said a strong odor of alcohol was coming from the SUV that slammed into the other vehicle.The woman in the other vehicle said you could see alcohol too."There were cans of beer in the car," Garza said.Officers said the adults are related to the kids. The children were taken to a local hospital.HPD doesn't know what happened to the children after they left the hospital.A puppy was in the SUV, and was taken to animal control.After surviving the crash, Garza is thankful to be alive. She plans to pay it forward by helping people at her church."There's a lot of people that were not raised the right way and maybe we could make a difference for them," Garza said.Garza also wants to make a difference for the kids.