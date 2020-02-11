Houston man with Asperger's missing since Sunday after heading to Starbucks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find a 21-year-old man with Asperger syndrome.

Khalen Wright was last seen on Sunday crossing Westheimer and Kirkwood. He had his backpack containing his laptop and it's believed he was heading to Starbucks.

Wright was wearing a yellow Hollister T-shirt, khaki pants, and gray tennis shoes. He's also known to wear eyeglasses.

Wright is described as a black male with brown eyes and short curly hair. He's 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds.

According to the missing person's report, Wright has a cognitive learning disability.

If you have any information on Wright or if you find him, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 713-731-5223.
