Angry KFC employee rams SUV into restaurant over paycheck: Police

GREENVILLE, North Carolina -- An angry KFC employee rammed his SUV into the side of the restaurant when he was bamboozled by his paycheck.

The man stopped by the restaurant to pick up his check on Tuesday morning and wasn't pleased. Police say he slammed the vehicle into the restaurant near the drive-thru, according to a WCTI report.

Police told WCTI he didn't get the paycheck he expected.

A vertical crack in the brick building went up the entire building. Charges are pending for the man, who was driving a white Ford Explorer.

Around 10 people were inside the KFC at the time. No one was hurt.
