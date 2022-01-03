Houston Rockets

Rockets' Kevin Porter Junior lets tempers flare in the locker room

Kevin Porter Junior got into a heated discussion during halftime with assistant coach, John Lucas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ESPN reports tempers flared in the Rockets locker room during their 7th straight loss.

Porter then left the Toyota Center in the second half of the game.

Porter then left the Toyota Center in the second half of the game.

After the game, coach Stephen Silas called the confrontation a "spirited debate" and the team says Porter wasn't available in the second half due to a thigh injury.

According to coach Silas, starting center Christian Wood did not start last night because he broke a team rule and it was also his decision not to play him in the second half.

Rocket lost 124 to 111, they play the 76ers tomorrow.

