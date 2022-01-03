Rockets' Kevin Porter Junior lets tempers flare in the locker room

Per a team source, the Rockets have since spoken to Porter Jr. since the halftime incident and he’s apologetic for the overreaction. https://t.co/nogc86tcqq — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) January 2, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ESPN reports tempers flared in the Rockets locker room during their 7th straight loss.Allegedly Kevin Porter Junior got into a heated discussion during halftime with assistant coach, John Lucas.Porter then left the Toyota Center in the second half of the game.After the game, coach Stephen Silas called the confrontation a "spirited debate" and the team says Porter wasn't available in the second half due to a thigh injury.According to coach Silas, starting center Christian Wood did not start last night because he broke a team rule and it was also his decision not to play him in the second half.Rocket lost 124 to 111, they play the 76ers tomorrow.