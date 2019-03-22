Kevin Durant's close friend Cliff Dixon killed during birthday celebration

Dixon was shot to death in a bar parking lot Thursday morning. He was there with friends celebrating his birthday.
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant called Dixon his adopted brother. Durant's mother posted a heartfelt message on Twitter saying, in part, "Our family was an extension of his and we shared wonderful memories."
The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends. Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly #CliffDixon RIP pic.twitter.com/QuIRt0hIIu— Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) March 21, 2019
Dixon was also known for dating reality star Erica Mena.
At this time, police do not have any leads on a suspect.