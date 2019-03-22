Crime & Safety

Kevin Durant's close friend Cliff Dixon killed during birthday celebration

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- Police in Atlanta are working to find out who killed former basketball player Clifford Dixon.

Dixon was shot to death in a bar parking lot Thursday morning. He was there with friends celebrating his birthday.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant called Dixon his adopted brother. Durant's mother posted a heartfelt message on Twitter saying, in part, "Our family was an extension of his and we shared wonderful memories."


Dixon was also known for dating reality star Erica Mena.

At this time, police do not have any leads on a suspect.
