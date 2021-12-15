Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky landscape

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11337744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The tornado outbreak Friday killed at least 88 people in five states. Seventy-four of them were in Kentucky.

Mercy Chefs deployed to Kentucky over the weekend, serving up warm meals to tornado victims and first responders.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- President Joe Biden walked past debris piled shoulder-high, furniture torn to pieces and homes without roofs and walls during a visit Wednesday to a Kentucky town rendered unrecognizable by tornadoes that brought death and destruction to the region over the weekend.Red brick dust swirled through Mayfield's streets when Biden spoke to local officials and viewed the storm damage in one of the dozens of communities ravaged by the storms. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.Biden held hands with Graves County Executive Jesse Perry and a church pastor in prayer. The president spoke to a family gathered in front of a destroyed home and told reporters he was "impressed how everybody is working together" on the recovery. On Mayfield's main street, Biden talked with two women in a shattered building. They had a sign that said, "God is good. Beaten but not defeated."Earlier, Biden took an aerial tour of the damage and held a briefing with officials in an airport hangar."I'm here to listen," he said.Biden pledged that federal aid would continue to flow and described the tornado damage as some of the worst he had ever seen. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, "either brings people together or it knocks them apart.""There's no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes," he said.Despite the president's push for unity in the face of disaster, his visit to the strongly Republican county, which Donald Trump won by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in 2020 - brought out some detractors. Scattered protesters offered up "Let's go Brandon" chants, used by some conservatives to represent a more vulgar epithet against the president, as Biden arrived.But Biden's stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet.Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in her bathtub with her cat when the tornado ripped the roof off the second floor of her apartment building, hoped to catch Biden in Mayfield."I want to see if he's going to help individuals who have been affected by this," she said. "I hope he does."Joining the president were Homeland Secretary Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal disaster agency head Deanne Criswell and Gov. Andy Beshear.While congressional business kept him in Washington during the tour, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leader has spoken about his appreciation for Biden's response to the disaster. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is talking to Kentucky lawmakers about what' is needed for the state - a nod to a possible disaster relief bill with supplemental funds for recovery.Across the United States, it's been a year marked by a notable increase in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by a historic storm. He was in Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer. After Hurricane Ida struck, Biden went to Louisiana as well as New Jersey and New York in September.The disasters have offered Biden evidence of what he says is the pressing need for America to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters - a case he made to help push for passage of his spending proposals.The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month, includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.The White House has spent much of the week engaging with lawmakers on the latter. Biden talked with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic holdout, in hopes of smoothing over some of his issues in time to pass a package before year's end.Five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.___Associated Press writers Sean Murphy and Bruce Schreiner in Mayfield, Kentucky, contributed to this report.