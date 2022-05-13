man killed

HPD seeks public's help in finding gunman accused of killing man in N. Houston motel parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding Kenneth Compton's murderer.

Compton, 43, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a motel in the 7500 block of the Eastex Freeway on Monday, April 11, around 4:20 p.m.

Houston police said the suspect, who was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and dark gray pants, entered the parking lot on foot and shot Compton multiple times.

HPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect.



The gunman then fled the location in an unknown direction. Police said further investigation indicated that the suspect got into a possible dark-colored GMC Acadia, with a gray Chrysler 200 following behind.

Compton was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries several days later.

Investigators said there was no known motive for the shooting.

Now, Compton's family is requesting the community's help in identifying the suspect.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

