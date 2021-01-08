HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive Kendrick Kelvon Johnson, who is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.
In March of 2020, Houston police officers received a report of sexual assault of a child that occurred in the 5300 block of W. Gulf Bank Road in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse that occurred in January of 2020, authorities said. Detectives say Johnson sexually assaulted the victim.
Johnson is a Black male, 22 years old, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and has brown eyes and short black hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Houston fugitive wanted, accused of sexual assault of child
CRIME STOPPERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News