'Jeopardy' all-star trio join forces for new game show 'The Chase'

HOLLYWOOD -- "Jeopardy's!" Greatest of All Time players are kicking off their own new game show this week. Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer try to stop contestants from winning money on "The Chase." "The View's" Sara Haines is the host.In "The Chase," contestants answer questions to potentially add major money to a pot for one, two or maybe all three of them to share. It depends on how well they play!"It definitely really feels like an event," said Rutter. "And if you're going to be playing against and beating the three of us, then I think you probably deserve to be paid pretty well."The twist here is that contestants earn money for the pot, but will they be able to keep it, or will one of the chasers outsmart them and take it all away?"'The Chase' was such a low-pressure scenario compared to 'Jeopardy!' I feel like it's training at high altitudes so now I can, you know, now I can run the 500 anywhere," said Jennings."I think he legitimately feels bad when he knocks a contestant out. I don't. You know, I think they're being given this amazing opportunity to win some money and if you can't beat me then, you know, that's just too bad for you," said Holzhauer."We're just playing for pride and, yes, the enjoyment of taking money from people," said Rutter."Brad was the hardest to wrangle. James was the biggest smart ass and Ken was way funnier than I could have ever expected," said Haines.Jennings will soon be seen guest-hosting the show that made him famous: "Jeopardy!""It's intimidating. It's nerve-wracking because it's such a tough job and, you know, Alex did it perfectly for decades and that's what people are expecting. He's irreplaceable," said Jennings. "I'm happy to help out as long as they need me.""The Chase" airs Thursday nights on ABC.