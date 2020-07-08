2 people missing after Coast Guard rescues girl from water near Seabrook

Coast Guard officials say all three were on-board a boat when a rogue wave caused them to crash into the rocks and sent them all into the water.
Officials were notified of a vessel that was washed up on El Jardin Beach around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. They found a backpack aboard and that the vessel's kill switch had been pulled.
The Coast Guard is searching for two missing people after they were thrown over board when their boat was hit by a rogue wave near Seabrook. A 13 year old was also thrown over, but rescued. https://t.co/6YGuFJ8Oab @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/VsVSWRletg— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) July 8, 2020
The crash happened near Todville Road around 6 p.m., authorities say.
According to a release from the Coast Guard, watchstanders were notified of calls for help around 10:40 p.m. That's when a station boat crew recovered the 13-year-old girl, who told officials two other adults were still missing.
The Coast Guard and local responders are working together to find the two other missing people.
The missing boaters are a male in his early 60's and a female in her early 30's.