Society

Several Kemah police officers to be laid off due to financial strain

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Kemah Police Department announced Thursday they will be laying off several city staff members, including two police officers.

The city council voted on the layoffs Wednesday night.

The city cited financial issues as the cause for the decision.

Kemah Mayor Terri Gale sent ABC13 the following statement:

The city will be forced to lay off several city staff members, including three from the police department, two of which are officers. This measure is due to our reduced revenues and to the inadequacy of financial reserves maintained by the previous administration for emergency situations. These decisions were made in a City Council meeting that occurred last night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykemahcoronaviruslayofffinancepolicecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News