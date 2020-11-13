Grand jury declines to file charges in Kemah parking lot fight death

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury declined to file charges, including those for murder and manslaughter, in the death of a man who suffered a fractured skull during brawls at a Kemah parking lot late last year.

Menelaos "Menny" Skaris was in the hospital also suffering from a brain bleed when he was involved in multiple altercations on Dec. 29, 2019.

Skaris died from his injuries on New Year's Eve. There were no arrests made in the immediate aftermath of his death.

The video above is from a January 2020 report on the investigation into Menny Skaris' death.

On Thursday, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office said grand jurors issued six no-bills after they were presented evidence, which Felony Trial Division Chief Bill Reed said often includes videos, photographs, eyewitness testimony, witness statements, toxicology reports, and the testimony of multiple investigating detectives.

Grand jurors were considering four possible criminal charges against one person, including murder, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Two other people were also considered for misdemeanor assault charges. None of them were charged.

ABC13 reported shortly after the brawl that killed Skaris that his family members believe he was hit from behind based on his injuries.

One person leaving a bar the night of the fight recalled seeing Skaris motionless on the ground.

Skaris' organs were donated after his death.

