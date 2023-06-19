Suspect arrested in quadruple homicide at northern Idaho residence, authorities say

Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the U.S. over the weekend.

KELLOGG, Idaho -- A suspect has been arrested after four people were shot to death inside a home in northern Idaho on Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred some 36 miles east of Coeur d'Alene in the small mountain town of Kellogg, a former mining community located in Silver Valley, which straddles the Idaho Panhandle. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said it dispatched units, along with the Kellogg Police Department, to a residence there after receiving a 911 call about a deadly shooting at approximately 7:30 p.m. PT.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found four people dead from gunshot wounds inside the home and subsequently detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected with the quadruple homicide. The Idaho State Police said it sent detectives to the scene on West Brown Avenue to investigate following a request from the Kellogg Police Department.

The probe remains ongoing, with the Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office as the primary investigators.

Authorities believe that everyone connected with the incident is accounted for and there is no additional threat to the community, according to the Idaho State Police.

Additional information was not immediately available. The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.