Texas Tribune

Harris County GOP chair who assumed role after facing backlash for racist Facebook post resigns

By Patrick Svitek, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
HOUSTON, Texas -- The head of the Republican Party in Texas' largest county has resigned after less than four months on the job.

Keith Nielsen, chairman of the GOP in Harris County, home to Houston, submitted a letter of resignation and the party's secretary, Josh Flynn, said he received it Monday morning. It was unclear why Nielsen was stepping down, and the letter was not immediately available.

Nielsen was engulfed in controversy before he even became chairman. He won the job in March, but as he prepared to take office this summer, he faced widespread condemnation for posting a Facebook graphic juxtaposing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote with a banana, which could be read as an allusion to equating Black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope. He initially said he would forfeit the job but reneged, taking office in early August.

PREVIOUS STORY FROM JUNE 2020: Harris County GOP chair-elect Keith Nielsen resigns after sharing racist Facebook post

Nielsen's resignation is effective immediately, according to Rolando Garcia, a member of the party's advisory board. The county party's executive committee will pick Nielsen's successor.

Once a battleground, Harris County has become increasingly blue in recent elections. President-elect Joe Biden carried it by 13 percentage points in the Nov. 3 election, a slightly larger margin than Hillary Clinton did four years earlier.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonharris countyrepublicanstexas politicsrace relationssocietyfacebookracismtexas tribunerace in america
TEXAS TRIBUNE
TX reports over 12K new COVID-19 cases amid holidays
Walmart can't sell liquor in Texas for this reason
Texas superintendent defies state mask mandate in schools
Texas unemployment rate fell in October, sign of slow recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body on side of road is Instagram influencer from Houston, police say
Who is Houston Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey?
How is Houston faring with COVID-19 after Thanksgiving?
Woman charged in death of boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter
HPD looking into whether woman died from exposure
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Near freezing temps expected Tuesday morning
Show More
4th car found in deadly crash after wreckage seen on bridge
Driver killed in apparent road rage shootout in middle of 610
UH cracks top 10 in nation after win over No. 14 Texas Tech
Rebuild of Shepherd Drive projected to cost $20 million
Boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to vessel
More TOP STORIES News