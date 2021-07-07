amber alert

2-year-old San Antonio boy found safe after Amber Alert issued

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2-year-old boy from San Antonio who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Wednesday has been found safe, according to police.

The San Antonio Police Department shared that Kayeden Stutzman was located and safe just a few hours after the alert went out throughout Texas.

Police said Kayeden hadn't been seen since 11 p.m. Tuesday night on the city's north side.

Law enforcement also stated the boy may have been with 28-year-old Erik Stutzman while going missing. The man's fate was not immediately disclosed by authorities.
