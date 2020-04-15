Mother finds missing kayaker by using Find my Friends app

SAN LEON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities continued to search the waters of Dickinson Bay Wednesday morning for a missing kayaker after another was rescued from an island overnight.

Two people went into the water around 3:30 a.m. when their kayak flipped over. Both kayakers were not wearing their life jackets at the time, according to authorities.

One kayaker was able to swim to an island in the bay and call his mother. She told ABC13 she found his location by using the Find my Friends app on her phone and called 911.

Crews aboard a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pulled the man to safety. He was taken to UTMB in Galveston.

Search and rescue crews set up a command post in the 800 block of 9th Street in San Leon at the Topwater Grill boat ramp as they looked for the other kayaker.

The two had been fishing in Dickinson Bay before falling into the water, authorities said.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
