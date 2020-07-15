Pets & Animals

Video shows North Carolina kayaker's terrifying encounter with alligator

A man kayaking in North Carolina over the weekend had a scary encounter with an alligator and it was all caught on camera.

Peter Joyce put his kayak in near the dam on Lake Waccamaw on Sunday expecting a nice, quiet trip on the river.

That was, until an alligator changed his plans.

"I thought I heard of fish jump to my left," Joyce said. "Turned out not to be a fish. About 3 feet from the kayak I made out the head of the gator and that was it. I had no time to react."

"My mind was playing catch-up at that point," he added. "Basically, when I made out the head toward the front end of the kayak it was kind of just a state of shock. As soon as it hit the kayak and went under I was like, 'what just happened?'"

'I still love sharks': Shark bite victim defends predators while being wheeled into hospital
EMBED More News Videos



The video shows the force of the gator's attack.

It was hard enough to roll the kayak and topple Joyce out.

This wasn't the first time he saw an alligator during a paddling trip but it was the first time one has ever charged at him.

It's given him a newfound respect for the reptile's power.

"You know, usually they would make a splash or they would move and make a ruckus in the water," Joyce said. "But this was a continuous charge from about 20 feet away. So it definitely made me think a little bit differently about what their capabilities are."

And more aware of his surroundings for his next kayak trip.

That is not a shark: Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach
EMBED More News Videos

There's been a video circulating on social media showing what users are saying is a bird carrying a shark through the sky over Myrtle Beach. But is that what really happened?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncviral videoalligatorviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD won't return to the classroom until at least Oct. 16
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Houston reports double-digit COVID-19 deaths for first time
Surge in COVID-19 testing means slower results
SPONSORED: 4 ways car dealerships are making changes for 2020
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
School sports will be much different this fall with COVID-19
Show More
Houston native Megan Thee Stallion shot in California on Sunday
Trae Tha Truth and Texans' Kenny Stills arrested during protest
George Floyd's family sues officers charged in his death
Controversial Richmond statue may be moved to new location
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
More TOP STORIES News