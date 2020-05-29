be localish houston

Despite slow sales, Katz Coffee continues to serve the community with free coffee

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Avi Katz was in a tough position when he started Katz Coffee in 2003.

"Katz Coffee was born out of a massive failure," he said. "I was terminated from my previous coffee company and it led to my desire to be free and independent."

Katz got a loan from his mom and, after a few lean years, the business grew to the point that 1,200 restaurants across the country now serve his coffee.

The first quarter of 2020 was successful for Katz and his team, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they've struggled ever since.

"You think you've built something that's super sustainable and can weather almost anything," said Katz. "Until you come across something that nobody ever expected."

As a result of lost business, top managers went without pay and 18 employees were furloughed.

"We gave them a bonus before we furloughed them, so they could have some cash on hand for necessities."

Making sure those employees received a bonus is part of the company's desire to give back. During normal times, it's not uncommon to see Katz Coffee giving out free drinks at school functions and local events.

"I think that's always been a fundamental portion of who we are."

In current times, Katz Coffee has been delivering pallets of coffee to local law enforcement and medical professionals - and that's not all they're doing.

"We have a coronavirus testing facility right around the corner at Delmar Stadium," said Katz. "There's a fleet of officers out there, so we have them over for coffee breaks."

They've also started bringing the public back to their facility, located at 2400 Karbach St., to enjoy free coffee and giveaways.

"Every Friday we've been doing 20-25 freebies to the first people who show up," said Katz. "We're practicing our social distancing and it brings a big smile to my face. It's signs of life."

Katz says his company is slowly emerging from the financial loss created by the pandemic. They're back to 50-percent of their normal sales and have been able to bring some furloughed employees back to their facility.

Visit KatzCoffee.com for more information on their products and services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhoustonsmall businessbusinesscommunity strongbe localish houstoncoffeesmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH HOUSTON
Cactus Music struggles during COVID-19 pandemic
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
Restaurants in Katy's Asian Town combining deliveries and menus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's family and teacher react to his death
Waterspout, funnel clouds caught on camera across SE Texas
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Dangerous blood clots increasingly found in COVID-19 patients
Strong storms continue southwest of Houston this evening
CLOSE CALL: TikTok dancer gets out of way of falling tree
Texas Gov. Abbott clears way for fans at outdoor pro sports
Show More
Man shoots and kills brother after night of drinking, police say
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Beloved Houston burger chain forced to close due to COVID-19
Here's how you can help a student get a laptop
Baby dolphin rescued in Louisiana brought back to Galveston
More TOP STORIES News