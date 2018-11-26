GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Katy teen is fighting after 90 percent of his body was burned in a freak accident during a camping trip with family in Texarkana.
Tyler Creduer, 14, is at Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston after family members say a gas can exploded near him on Friday.
"He spends every Thanksgiving with his dad and their family. They always get together. It was just a freak accident," says Credeur's mother, Rachel Jones.
After the accident, Credeur was taken to a Little Rock hospital and then moved to Dallas before being transferred to Galveston, where he'll undergo surgery.
"We started asking about the process of getting him to move to Shriners, because it's the best pediatric burn hospital and it's closer to home," Creduer said.
Doctors tell the family recovery could take up to a year. A family friend, Autumn Ehlert, set up a Facebook page, #TYLERSTRONG, to raise money for medical expenses.
"This is a long journey they're going to be on, so it's going to cost a lot of money," says Ehlert.
Creduer's family members say they're thankful for the support they've received.
