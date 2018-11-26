BURN INJURIES

Katy teen severely burned in 'freak accident' during holiday camping trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy teen severely burned in 'freak accident' during holiday camping trip

TJ Parker
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Katy teen is fighting after 90 percent of his body was burned during a freak accident during a camping trip, with family, over the holiday weekend in Texarkana.

Tyler Creduer, 14, is at Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston after family members say a gas can exploded near him on Friday.

"He spends every Thanksgiving with his dad and their family. They always get together. It was just a freak accident," says Credeur's mother, Rachel Jones.

After the accident, Credeur was taken to a Little Rock hospital and then moved to Dallas before being transferred to Galveston, where he'll undergo surgery.

Jones says, "We started asking about the process of getting him to move to Shriners, because it's the best pediatric burn hospital and it's closer to home."

Doctors tell the family recovery could take up to a year. A family friend, Autumn Ehlert, set up a Facebook page, #TYLERSTRONG, to raise money for medical expenses.

"This is a long journey they're going to be on, so it's going to cost a lot of money," says Ehlert.

Creduer's family members say they're thankful for the support they've received.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burn injuriesteenagerchild injuredhospitalfacebookGalvestonKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURN INJURIES
1-year-old injured by explosion while dad makes drugs: Cops
Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
Fort Worth man suffers 3rd degree burns after e-cig explodes
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
More burn injuries
Top Stories
Suspicious package forces road closure in W. Harris Co.
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
Some romaine lettuce is OK to eat again: FDA
Beto O'Rourke not ruling out 2020 White House bid
Bob McNair leaves behind successful family and business
Houston mayor to visit Lamar HS after student killed near campus
At least 3 vehicles involved in major wreck near school
Party shooting that killed 13-year-old possibly gang-related
Show More
Astros catcher Brian McCann returning to Atlanta Braves
NASA InSight spacecraft lands on Mars after 6-month trip
Texans playing with Bob McNair's initials on helmet and field
Woman creates 'Blue Guardian Angels' to protect officers
11-year-old located safe after going missing in Deer Park
More News