People in Katy came together to help a dog burned with fireworks and others like her.A "Mardi Paws Crawfish Boil" was held to help Meg the dachshund and the rescue that saved her. The fundraiser at Patsy's Pet Market raised money for Dachshund Rescue of Houston.On New Year's Day, Meg was found with fireworks taped to her back with severe burns. Her hair is growing back and she's been adopted, but her recovery has been far more in depth than veterinarians anticipated.Meg is healing very well, but the tape had melted into her skin.You can always help dogs like Meg by volunteering, donating, adopting or fostering a rescued animal.