Katy police officer accused of stealing groceries from Walmart while on duty

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy police officer is accused of stealing more than $500 worth of groceries and other items at a Walmart while he was on duty.

The incidents happened at the Walmart store off I-10 near Katy Mills mall.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, 41-year-old Billy Allen Hammack stole $563.52 worth of groceries while patrolling the store between July and August.

Investigators said he would intentionally switch price tags on food and other items or would intentionally not scan the items during self-checkout.

This happened in at least 16 different transactions, according to police.

"Each theft was made in a Katy Police uniform," read the court documents.

Investigators said Hammack was able to swipe items such as bags of chicken nuggets, toiletries and a ceiling fan.

Hammack has been charged with theft by a public servant, which is considered a misdemeanor in the state of Texas.
