Arts & Entertainment

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in music video for new song 'Never Worn White'

Pop star Katy Perry used her latest music video to reveal she's expecting her first child.

The singer and "American Idol" judge released the video Thursday for her new song "Never Worn White". Fans can see Perry caressing her baby bump at the end of the video.

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair started dating back in 2016 and got engaged this past Valentine's Day, the singer revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

After the video release, Perry tweeted "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore".



"Or carry around a big purse lol", she added.



This would be Perry and Bloom's first child together. Bloom has a son from his previous marriage with model Miranda Kerr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpregnancykaty perryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News