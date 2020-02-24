'American Idol' recap: Watch must-see moments, audition videos from Week 2

If you missed this week's episode of "American Idol," don't fear! Here's a roundup of the must-see auditions and other moments from Week 2.
Cyniah Elise Auditions for "Idol" with "You Are the Reason" by Calum Scott
After going viral on Facebook, Cyniah brings her soulful voice to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan--and leaves them speechless.
The Judges Take Kay Genyse to the Streets to Sing for Her Life
Katy Perry has Kay Genyse "sing for her life" in the streets of Savannah, GA. Will her "Mercy" by Duffy audition be enough to convince Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to give her a ticket to Hollywood?
Kyle Tanguay Auditions for "Idol" with "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes
Kyle Tanguay brings the entire Philadelphia Eagles cheer squad to "American Idol." Can he impress Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes?
Jovin Webb Auditions for "Idol" with "Whipping Post" by the Allman Brothers Band
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie give Jovin Webb a standing ovation after his haunting rendition of "Whipping Post" by the Allman Brothers Band.
Gas Leak Causes an American "Idol" Evacuation
A dangerous gas leak causes the "American Idol" team to evacuate the auditions--and Katy Perry to collapse! See what happened!
Claire Jolie Goodman Auditions for "Idol" with an Aria
She screams, they scream, we all scream for "American Idol!" Will Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan grant Claire Jolie Goodman a ticket to Hollywood, or should she go straight to Broadway?
Margie Mayes Auditions for "Idol" with "I Found A Boy" by Adele
Margie 2.0 is here to audition, this time with the "Love Of Her Life." Will her rendition of Adele's "I Found A Boy" win over Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan?
Katy Perry Thinks Jonny West Will Go Further Than His Girlfriend Margie Mays
Katy Perry is convinced that Margie Mays' boyfriend Jonny West will go further than his girlfriend. Do Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan agree?
Sarah Isen Auditions for Idol with "If I Were A Boy" by Beyonce
Sarah Isen tells Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie about her 26 SIBLINGS and WOWs with Beyonce's "If I Were A Boy."
Eliza Catastrophe Auditions for Idol with an Original Song
Eliza Catastrophe leaves Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan puzzled with her audition. One thing is for sure, "Sardines" will get stuck in your head!
Julia Gargano's Original Audition Song Is So Good Katy Perry Gives Her a Hug
Inspired by Alejandro Aranda and Catie Turner, Julie Gargano sings an original song "Growing Pains" for her American Idol audition. The tune leaves Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan speechless and inspires Katy Perry to give Julia a hug!
Do Both Members of Treble Soul Get a Ticket to Hollywood?
Hannah Prestridge & Curt Jones (Treble Soul) bare their hearts to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by sharing the story of Hannah's addiction. Will their auditions be enough for both of them to go to Hollywood?
