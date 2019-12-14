Katy mom says RV stolen had family dog's ashes inside

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS TRAVEL TRAILER?: A tearful mom is begging for help finding her family’s home. More details tonight on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/svVevsvewM — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) December 13, 2019

The RV was stolen while a family member was hospitalized

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother of two small children is asking the public for help finding her family's travel trailer that she believes was stolen."Our family's RV has been stolen while we were in the process of moving," read a post by Kelley Hurley. "It was last seen behind the Vineyard Apartment off of Provincial and Mason Creek on Sunday evening."The woman's family has fallen on hard times, she said, and asked a friend to move the trailer from Sealy to the Katy area.It was parked along the street off of Mason Creek Drive just north of Provincial BoulevardOn Wednesday, the trailer was no longer there and Hurley filed a police report. She tells ABC13 she checked several towing companies and had no luck.Inside the trailer were one-of-a-kind baby items and her dog's ashes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's office.