Deputies use metal detector trying to find clues in deadly shooting

By Brett Birkinbine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shots fired call turned into a homicide investigation Friday night in west Harris County when deputies discovered the body of a man they believe was shot to death.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 6200 block of Settlers Lake Circle West in the Lakeville neighborhood.

The 26-year-old man's body was found in the yard of a home. Deputies used a metal detector to try and find clues about what happened to the man.

If you have any information about the man's death, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydeadly shootinggun violenceshootingman shotman killedharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 hurt in crash involving Harris County deputies
Couple beats on man's truck before shooting him, witnesses say
What scientists say about Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
World can start dreaming of pandemic's end: UN health chief
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Dec. 5
Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
Show More
Federal student loan payment moratorium extended into 2021
3 people hit by cars in separate incidents, sheriff says
It's Walt Disney's birthday! 5 facts about the legendary creator
Deputies looking for realtor who vanished after she left for work
Smuggling victim seen desperately looking for help, video shows
More TOP STORIES News