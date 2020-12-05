Deputies use metal detector trying to find clues in deadly shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shots fired call turned into a homicide investigation Friday night in west Harris County when deputies discovered the body of a man they believe was shot to death.It happened around 9 p.m. in the 6200 block of Settlers Lake Circle West in the Lakeville neighborhood.The 26-year-old man's body was found in the yard of a home. Deputies used a metal detector to try and find clues about what happened to the man.If you have any information about the man's death, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.