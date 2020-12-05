HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shots fired call turned into a homicide investigation Friday night in west Harris County when deputies discovered the body of a man they believe was shot to death.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 6200 block of Settlers Lake Circle West in the Lakeville neighborhood.
The 26-year-old man's body was found in the yard of a home. Deputies used a metal detector to try and find clues about what happened to the man.
If you have any information about the man's death, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies use metal detector trying to find clues in deadly shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News