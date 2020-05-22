community strong

Katy ISD honors 2020 graduates heading to the military

KATY, TX (KTRK) -- High School seniors across the country are missing out on graduation ceremonies this year, but Katy ISD officials held a special virtual ceremony for seniors who have already enlisted in the military.

"I'll be the first in my family to really be in the military in general, so that's exciting," said 18 year old Angel Salvador.

"Like since Junior High, I've wanted to be in the military because of my family," explained Megan Evans. "All of them have been in the military pretty much."

They've both enlisted in the United States Navy and plan to ship out as soon as possible.

"I get messages from my recruiter like, 'Your ship date might be pushed or it might be changed.' So it's all up in the air. We still don't know our confirmed dates," Salvador explained.

"It's very humbling and I'm very glad that I had a little part in helping them as they make their decisions," said Retired Navy Commander Elvis Mikael.

