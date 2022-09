Katy Freeway EB lanes back open after wrong-way driver incident, Houston police say

The driver was going westbound on the eastbound lanes near Park Ten. Video shows the moments leading up to police making that traffic stop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Katy Freeway is back open after Houston police said they stopped a wrong-way driver early Tuesday morning near Park Ten.

The driver was going westbound in the eastbound lanes at about 3:15 a.m. The video above shows the moments the driver finally came to a stop.

Luckily, officers said no one was hurt.

We're working to learn more about the incident and why the driver was going the wrong way.