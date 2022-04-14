Overturned truck causes delays on I-10 eastbound near Washington

IH-10 KATY Eastbound At WASHINGTON AVE/WESTCOTT ST - Heavy Truck, Accident - Status: Cleared at 11:49 AM — IH-10 Katy (@ih10kt_traffic) April 14, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound were closed after a truck overturned Thursday morning.The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. Three right lanes were closed, causing traffic delays.All lanes reopened shortly before noon.SkyEye video showed the truck on its side as crews were working to upright the vehicle.It was unclear if any injuries were reported.Earlier Thursday morning, several lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for about four hours after a semi-truck crashed into the Houston Avenue Bridge.The truck lost its load during the crash.