Off-duty officer injured after car crash involving work convoy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Patton Village police officer was injured overnight in one of three separate car crashes involving a work convoy in west Houston.



The first accident took place around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Highway 6 when authorities said the convoy was sideswiped by a vehicle which immediately fled the scene.

Shortly after, the off-duty officer and an assessor arrived to review the initial accident. While looking at the impacted work convoy, an additional vehicle hit both the officer and the assessor before fleeing the scene, according to police. Both were transported to a hospital. The officer was out of surgery Sunday afternoon and was recovering.

After those two accidents, authorities said the Houston Fire Department went to the scene to provide assistance in blocking off the freeway. When a fire engine arrived, it was hit by a driver in a silver Ford F-150. That driver was transported to the hospital and showed signs of intoxication, police said.

Investigators were still looking for the drivers involved in the first two crashes.

