Police investigation blocks I-10 lanes for hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic has been tied up on the Katy Freeway for hours due to a police investigation.The investigation is centered on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Beltway 8. Police say a person apparently jumped from an elevated roadway, landing on the freeway.Some lanes of traffic have been getting by. Traffic is heavily delayed in the area.According to authorities, the freeway will reopen around 3 p.m.