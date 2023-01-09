Inbound, outbound Katy Freeway slow between downtown Houston and West 610 Loop

A car fire on the inbound lanes and a crash on the outbound lanes have created a longer-than-normal drive home on Katy Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Monday afternoon drive home will be a long one for those of you who usually travel through the Katy Freeway between the West Loop and downtown Houston.

At least three lanes of inbound I-10 at Heights Boulevard were blocked due to a single-vehicle fire. Houston TranStar verified it at 4:50 p.m. The left and two center lanes, as well as the left shoulder, were impacted.

The slow-going wasn't limited to the eastbound lanes. Houston TranStar also reported a two-vehicle crash on the outbound I-10 just after Washington Avenue. This incident, which was verified at 5:26 p.m., blocked the right and two center lanes, as well as the right shoulder.

It's not immediately known if anyone was injured in either event.

Houston TranStar traffic data taken just after 5:30 p.m. showed expected delays of up to one hour for inbound travel. The traffic timing on the outbound lanes wasn't immediately clear, but drive speeds as low as 4 mph were recorded near Washington.

