Two men found shot to death in front of home in Katy

Homicide investigators and PIO are en route to a home in the 3800 block of Katy Hollow Drive, where two men are dead with gunshot wounds. Preliminary indications are that this may be a possible murder/suicide. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Tk0UJzwjMi — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 25, 2020

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews in Katy are investigating after two men were shot to death.Cy-Fair FD said they responded to a multi-person shooting in the 19400 block of Cypress Arbor around 6 p.m. Tuesday.Authorities say two men had gunshot wounds and were found dead in front of a home.An investigation is ongoing.