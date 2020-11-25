Two men found shot to death in front of home in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews in Katy are investigating after two men were shot to death.

Cy-Fair FD said they responded to a multi-person shooting in the 19400 block of Cypress Arbor around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say two men had gunshot wounds and were found dead in front of a home.

An investigation is ongoing.

