Katy barber shot over haircut: 'I thought I was going to die'

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a month after he was shot, a barber in Katy is still trying to recover.Ray Cortez said on Dec. 21, a 13-year-old boy and his father came in so the teen could get his hair cut.The manager of Magic's Kutts and Fades said the young teen wanted a particular hairstyle and his father thought he should get something different."I cut the kid's hair the way he asked me to," Cortez said. "His dad got up, paid for it, looked at him said he should have got it a different way and then sat back down and finished watching the Texans game."The father and son left the barber shop but came back later that day, according to Cortez. Another barber agreed to re-cut the boy's hair for free.After Cortez was done cutting another customer's hair and the 13-year-old was done with his, he said he and the boy's father got into a heated conversation."He was telling me that I should have given him his money back," the barber recalls.Cortez said the argument did not get physical and there was no indication it would get to that point. He said he did not know the man outside of the barber shop, but believes he had been in there once before."He walked to his car and he was standing at his car," Cortez said. "I was sitting down and he started looking in our direction. That's when I got up and walked towards him and that's when he pulled the gun out and began to shoot."Cortez was hit four times. Once in the arm, twice in the leg and once in his stomach.The manager of Magic's Kutts and Fades cannot cut hair. He is going to physical therapy to regain function in his cutting hand. He walks with a cane now and still has a bullet in his lung.The case remains under investigation with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. At this point, no charges have been filed. Investigators said they knew who the shooter was in the days following the shooting.Cortez turned over the surveillance video from the shop to deputies. He also gave them the customer's credit card receipt. Cortez created ato help with his medical bills.