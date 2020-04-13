Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19 complications

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has died after contracting the coronavirus.Towns' team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, posted a statement Monday on behalf of its player and his family."The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the family stated. "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, wring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."The 24-year-old's mother was hospitalized last month with COVID-19. Towns posted a video to his Instagram on March 24, explaining that his mother was in a medically-induced coma and had been put on a ventilator.Towns' father had also contracted the virus, but he has since recovered, ESPN reported.