Kashmere Gardens church vandalized in break-in theft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A small church in Kashmere Gardens in northeast Houston will have Sunday services this week, despite a setback discovered Friday.Joyce Chatlan, the pastor's wife, walked in on what was both a theft and vandalism."One window was kicked in, and two window air conditioning units were gone," she said. But that was just part of the damage done.Sections of sheetrock were kicked in, and a section of the ceiling was torn out. A tambourine was on one of the pew chairs. "They left the drums," Chatlan said.The Christian Faith Church of God in Christ has been a fixture on Pardee Street for the past 40 years. "It's where generations of this community have worshiped," Chatlan said.The church also helped people displaced after Harvey. "We've helped a lot of homeless people," she said.And yet, she feels whoever damaged their house of worship is from the neighborhood. The church was damaged during Harvey, and had no flood insurance. Much of the damage is unrepaired.The fact that someone preyed on the church upsets Chatlan a lot."It makes me feel as if we've been servants of the community and the people, and then, to have them come back makes it feel like a slap in the face," she said.Her prayer is for provision. "God has a plan," she said.But the church is also hoping for someone to help out, providing sheetrock repairs, and perhaps air conditioners. "Our Sunday offerings aren't enough to pay for it."If you're interested in helping, you can contact the church at 832-921-2790