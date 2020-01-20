Sheila Jackson Lee assists Kashmere Gardens church vandalized in break-in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5862080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sunday service will go on this weekend despite the damages the church believes offerings wont cover for repair.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Saturday, a northeast Houston church targeted by a thief suspected to be looking for metal to steal, had reason to rejoice.The story of the Christian Faith Church of God in Christ was told Saturday night on ABC13, and Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee took note."Small churches like this are the heart of a community, and so much for those in the community," she said as she arranged for two new window air conditioners to be delivered. Those were among the items stolen Thursday night."This is a working church that's done work to help the homeless, and with Harvey recovery," Lee noted.Though the church was flooded in 2017, repairs have yet to be made. The damage done by the break-in only increases the repair list. Sheetrock was kicked in, and a section of ceiling removed so that wiring could be stolen.The Houston Congresswoman asked Walmart to donate the air conditioners, but she noted that more help is required."We'd ask the community to safeguard them, and for those who may help with a little more work, like sheetrock repair and replacement, and electrical work," she said.Joyce Chatman, the pastor's wife, said some neighbors delivered some small cash donations this morning."One of them was a woman who'd been homeless in the past who we assisted. Another man called and pledged $500 if we could get a matching donation," Chatman said.Before help arrived, Chatman said she knew God would provide. Now she says that provision has started. "It's no secret what God can do," she said Sunday.She's now planning community outreach, such as child literacy programs, that the church can launch next.Chatman created ato help the church get back on its feet.