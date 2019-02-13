Police in Louisiana say a man robbed someone he met on a dating website but got stuck in the mud as he tried to flee the scene.The Houma Courier reports Thibodaux police say 25-year-old Kareem Acker was arrested Tuesday on charges including armed robbery.Police say Acker forced the victim out of his car at gunpoint and tried to drive away from responding officers, but the car got stuck. Police say he then tried to hide a loaded gun in the mud after he was ordered out of the car.NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports New Orleans police are investigating a similar case in which an unidentified suspect stole the wallet of a woman he met on a dating app.