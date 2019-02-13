Man robs someone he met on dating website, but gets stuck in mud during getaway attempt, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Use these tips when interacting with people on dating apps

THIBODAUX, Louisiana --
Police in Louisiana say a man robbed someone he met on a dating website but got stuck in the mud as he tried to flee the scene.

The Houma Courier reports Thibodaux police say 25-year-old Kareem Acker was arrested Tuesday on charges including armed robbery.

Police say Acker forced the victim out of his car at gunpoint and tried to drive away from responding officers, but the car got stuck. Police say he then tried to hide a loaded gun in the mud after he was ordered out of the car.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports New Orleans police are investigating a similar case in which an unidentified suspect stole the wallet of a woman he met on a dating app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
online datingdatingu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiger found in home seemed to be trained to take selfies: officials
Pres. Trump and HPD Chief Acevedo stand side by side in DC
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
Fire erupts in cabin of Houston-bound jet before takeoff
Body at work site belonged to missing patient: family
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Show More
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
More News