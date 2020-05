Astros' star and wife add to family with birth of baby girl

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's David Nuno visits with Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his three pups: Minka, Riggins and Finn.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his wife Kara welcomed a baby daughter just days shy of the new year.Kara McCullers posted a photo on Instagram of her holding little Ava Rae in her arms."2019 brought me my biggest blessing of all," Kara posted, along with the little girl 's birthdate of Dec. 27, 2019.Kara's husband has a big 2020 ahead. After Lance and the Astros agreed to a one-year deal, the rotation pitcher is expected to return to form after missing the 2019 season.Lance spent the entire World Series season recovering from Tommy John surgery