Rapper Kanye West spotted at Montrose's The Menil Collection

The Menil Collection posted a photo of Kanye West, who recently changed his name to "Ye," on their Instagram Wednesday.
In the photo, West can be seen posing in front of Theaster Gates' "Hose for Fire and Other Tragic Encounters."
"We routinely attract visitors from around the world, and were delighted to welcome Kanye West yesterday evening for a tour of our main building," The Menil Collection said in a statement. "He seemed inspired by the artwork on view in the museum's galleries."
The video above is from a previous report.
The timing of West's H-town visit has a lot of fans asking questions.
Houston rapper Travis Scott is hosting his third annual AstroWorld music festival this weekend at NRG Park.
The lineup to the sold-out event includes artists like Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, SZA, Lil Baby and many more... but notably, there's no "Ye" on the list.
Could West be making a surprise appearance? I guess we'll have to wait and see!
In 2019, AstroWorld music festival, which is named after the now-defunct Houston amusement park SixFlags AstroWorld, drew a crowd of 50,000 people to NRG Park.
RELATED: