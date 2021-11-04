kanye west

Rapper Kanye West spotted at Montrose's The Menil Collection

Does a Kanye West spotting in Houston mean "Ye" will be at AstroWorld 2022 this weekend? Some fans hope so!
EMBED <>More Videos

Travis Scott fans react to ASTROWORLD announcement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You might be surprised to hear which famous rapper was spotted at a free art museum in Montrose on Wednesday!

The Menil Collection posted a photo of Kanye West, who recently changed his name to "Ye," on their Instagram Wednesday.

In the photo, West can be seen posing in front of Theaster Gates' "Hose for Fire and Other Tragic Encounters."

Courtesy of the Menil Collection, Houston



"We routinely attract visitors from around the world, and were delighted to welcome Kanye West yesterday evening for a tour of our main building," The Menil Collection said in a statement. "He seemed inspired by the artwork on view in the museum's galleries."

The video above is from a previous report.

The timing of West's H-town visit has a lot of fans asking questions.

Houston rapper Travis Scott is hosting his third annual AstroWorld music festival this weekend at NRG Park.

The lineup to the sold-out event includes artists like Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, SZA, Lil Baby and many more... but notably, there's no "Ye" on the list.

Could West be making a surprise appearance? I guess we'll have to wait and see!

In 2019, AstroWorld music festival, which is named after the now-defunct Houston amusement park SixFlags AstroWorld, drew a crowd of 50,000 people to NRG Park.

RELATED:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebrityrap musickanye westmuseumsrapper
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KANYE WEST
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41
Gap Kanye: $200 jacket 1st piece of Yeezy collection revealed
Why Kanye West's $1M Yeezys may become the world's most expensive sneaker
Kanye and Kim discussing divorce: sources
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News