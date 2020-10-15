kamala harris

Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

By Bill Barrow
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris' communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

EMBED More News Videos

With less than three weeks to Election Day, Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will face voters directly in an ABC News Town Hall from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night.



Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Biden is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harriscoronavirus2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week
Hot today, but a strong front arrives tonight
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Woman killed in crash was impaired driver's passenger, officials say
114K Harris Co. voters turn out after record-breaking start
ABC13 Morning News - Oct. 15, 2020
Highlands home damaged by out-of-control dump truck
Show More
5-month-old released by barricaded man inside Clear Lake apartment
Here's how to score a free ride to the polls to cast your ballot
Why this Aldine ISD teacher's song might have kids hitting repeat
Kaffeine Coffee gets robbed for 7th time along Almeda
Homers from Springer and Altuve keep Astros alive in ALCS
More TOP STORIES News